The U.S. Space Force said that collaboration among the service and two companies in its Commercial Integration Cell--SpaceX and Maxar Technologies--aided in the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster carrying two WorldView Legion satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on May 2, 2024 (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
45 minutes ago |
04/09/2025

The U.S. Space Force is looking to increase data sharing among the service’s Commercial Integration Cell (CIC) and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) commercial contractors. The number of companies in the CIC has increased to 17 from 10 two and a half years…

