Space Development Agency Expects To Resume Tranche 1 Launches In Early 2026

After launching the first two batches of its Tranche 1 satellites in September and October, the Space Development Agency (SDA) has paused additional launches until “early 2026” while one of its vendors sorts out a readiness issue and because of facility challenges, the agency said last Friday. Once the launch of the first 21 Transport Layer satellites occurred in September, SDA’s goal was to continue one launch per month for 10 straight months to get its constellation of 154 Tranche…