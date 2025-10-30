South Korea To Build Nuclear-Powered Sub In Philly, Trump Says

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced South Korea will build a nuclear-powered submarine in Philadelphia, sharing sensitive technology akin to the AUKUS agreement. “South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol’ U.S.A. Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK. Stay tuned!!!,” he said in a Truth Social post Wednesday night following a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. This followed another post by…