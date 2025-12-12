Solicitation For Agile Space Effort Held Up By SBIR/STTR Funding Issue 

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Space Force's Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) is preparing a request for proposals (RFP) around agile space capabilities, but it is held up due to the status of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), RCO Director Kelly Hammett said Dec. 11 during a media roundtable at the Spacepower conference. The current NDAA does not renew SBIR and small business technology transfer (STTR) authorities for 2026. This is also impacting…