Solicitation For Agile Space Effort Held Up By SBIR/STTR Funding Issue 

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Space Force's Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) is preparing a request for proposals (RFP) around agile space capabilities, but it is held up due to the status of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), RCO Director Kelly Hammett said Dec. 11 during a media roundtable at the Spacepower conference. The current NDAA does not renew SBIR and small business technology transfer (STTR) authorities for 2026. This is also impacting…
Contract Updates
UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc. (Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006) – $139,000,000),
UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc.,* Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006, $139,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for snow removal equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0008 and awarded Jan. 20, 2023. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics…
AvKARE LLC (Pulaski, Tennessee) – $12,915,328
AvKARE LLC, Pulaski, Tennessee, has been awarded an estimated $12,915,328 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for telmisartan tablets. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are…
Bernard Cap LLC (Hialeah, Florida) – $18,857,146
Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $18,857,146 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for green service uniform garrison caps. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering…
Science Applications International Corp. (Reston, Virginia) – $26,253,706
Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $26,253,706 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of Air Force modeling simulation sustainment support. The Air Force modeling and simulation services support (AFMS3) contract provides comprehensive support to the Department of the…