Software And Robotics Company XTEND Set For Public Debut Following Reverse Merger

XTEND AI Robotics, the new name for XTEND following a reverse merger with JFB Construction Holdings, on Friday will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange with new resources to expand manufacturing and development and access to U.S. public markets. The reverse merger closed on Thursday after XTEND received $60 million in cash from the investment fund American Ventures, which is in investor in JFB. President Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are advisers to and investors…