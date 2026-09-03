Software And Robotics Company XTEND Set For Public Debut Following Reverse Merger

XTEND AI Robotics, the new name for XTEND following a reverse merger with JFB Construction Holdings, on Friday will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange with new resources to expand manufacturing and development and access to U.S. public markets. The reverse merger closed on Thursday after XTEND received $60 million in cash from the investment fund American Ventures, which is in investor in JFB. President Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are advisers to and investors…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]