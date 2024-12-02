Pictured are members of the 595th Command and Control Group and 55th Wing during a reopening of the E-4B hangar at Offutt AFB, Neb. on Feb. 21, 2023. The hangar underwent repairs for 22 months to repair damage caused by a flood in Nebraska in March, 2019 (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Colorado-based Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) said on Monday that it has completed another step in engineering and manufacturing development of the U.S. Air Force’s planned survivable airborne operations center (SAOC) by transferring a Korean Air 747-8i aircraft…