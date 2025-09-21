Skunk Works Says Vectis May Be Candidate for USAF CCA Increment 2

Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Skunk Works unit said that its Vectis drone under development for flight in the next two years will likely fit the needs of Increment 2 of the U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. "I do think it [Vectis] would be a great candidate for any of the specific needs," Orlando "O.J." Sanchez, vice president and general manager of Skunk Works, told reporters last week. "We have a lot of overlap with the U.S. Air Force…