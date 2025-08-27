General Atomics YFQ-42A First CCA Forerunner to Fly

A General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) YFQ-42A Gambit prototype for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program flew for the first time in California on Wednesday ahead of what the Air Force expects to be a CCA Increment 1 downselect in fiscal 2026, which starts Oct. 1. The Air Force has also said that it expects to start the development of CCA Increment 2 next year. For Increment 1, the YFQ-42A is competing against a Anduril Industries…