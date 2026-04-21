Air Force FY 2027 Budget Includes $1.4 Billion For Airbase Air Defense Against Missiles, Drones

The Air Force's fiscal 2027 budget includes $1.4 billion for airbase air defense against missiles and drones--a $1.3 billion increase from last year's appropriated amount, according to the service. Maj. Gen. Frank Verdugo, the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) deputy assistant secretary for budget, told reporters on Tuesday during a briefing at the Pentagon that the significant increase for airbase air defense had been under consideration before the U.S. began its operations in Iran on Feb. 28. "It's a…