Sikorsky’s Nabs $43 Million Black Hawk Upgrade Deal For ‘Digital Backbone,’ Launched Effects Work

The Army has awarded Sikorsky [LMT] a $43 million deal for an array of modernization engineering efforts for the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, to include airframe enhancements, building out a “digital backbone” capability and work to integrate with launched effects. Sikorsky described the contract as an initial award to move out on the modernization efforts, which follows the Army’s commitment to focus on upgrades for its UH-60 fleet following its aviation restructure last year. “This initial work on airframe enhancements,…