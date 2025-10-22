Shield AI Says Development of More Than 2,000 Mile Range X-BAT Underway

Shield AI said on Monday that it is developing a more than 2,000 mile range X-BAT vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) fighter jet guided by Shield AI's Hivemind artificial intelligence software--an autonomous fighter drone for expeditionary and maritime operations when military forces lack GPS and communications. The X-BAT is to operate from "ships, remote islands, or austere sites — no runways or tankers needed," the company said. "This removes reliance on traditionally vulnerable infrastructure, and ensures forces can respond swiftly,…