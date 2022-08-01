SES S.A. on Monday said it has completed its $450 million acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (GES) in a deal that doubles the size of its U.S. government business.

DRS GES was a business unit of U.S.-based Leonardo DRS, which divested the operation to focus on its core capabilities.

SES, which is based in Luxembourg, said it is combining the former DRS business unit with its Government Solutions to create a scaled solutions provider of multi-orbit geostationary and medium Earth orbit services as well as multi-operator network solutions. The business will serve U.S. government customers under the SES GS proxy board of directors.

The deal was first announced in March.

Going forward, SES GS will be led by David Fields, who was with DRS GES. He succeeds Pete Hoene, a retired Air Force general, who led the business for seven years and is retiring.

“SES GS will be significantly expanding its differentiated value proposition for the U.S. government with a trusted multi-operator network integration and service management solutions,” Fields said in a statement. “The breadth of our capabilities, now spanning both connectivity and integration, allows for building, managing and supporting the most advanced satellite networks solutions for our U.S. government customers.”