Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed speak before the confirmation hearing for Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer David L. Norquist to be deputy secretary of defense, Washington, D.C, July 24, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
The Senate on Friday voted 84 to 13 to pass the $741 billion fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act conference report, sending the bill to the president’s desk amid his repeated threats to block the legislation.
The House and Senate have now both…