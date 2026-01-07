Senate Confirms Hegseth’s Top Military Aide LaNeve As Next Army Vice Chief

The Senate has confirmed Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, currently Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s senior military assistant, to serve as the Army’s next vice chief of staff. The upper chamber approved LaNeve’s nomination by unanimous consent on Tuesday, teeing him up to replace Gen. James Mingus as the service’s number two uniformed official. “General LaNeve — a generational leader — will help ensure the Army revives the warrior ethos, rebuilds for the modern battlefield and deters our enemies around the world.…