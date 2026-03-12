Second Japanese SPY-7 Aegis Radar Shipset Done, Lockheed Martin Says

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday announced the delivery of the second Aegis Systems Equipped Vessel (ASEV) shipset of AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar panels to Japanese government control. This follows the company’s July 2025 announcement that the first shipset of equipment was delivered to the Japan Ministry of Defense (Defense Daily, July 7, 2025). As in the first group of radar equipment, the company noted full system interaction and testing of the shipset of equipment will be conducted in their Moorestown, N.J., facility…
