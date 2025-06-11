Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, commander of the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force, take their place on the podium during a commissioning ceremony for the fast-attack submarine USS Iowa (SSN 797) in Groton, Conn. on April 5, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)
The Secretary of the Navy on Tuesday made clear he agrees with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on the need for the Navy to have a right to repair and reform intellectual property rights so servicemembers can repair their own equipment.
During questioning before…