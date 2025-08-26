SecNav Establishes Naval Rapid Capabilities Office, Consolidating Other Offices

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan recently established a new Naval Rapid Capabilities Office (NRCO), which will consolidate the work of several other offices established in previous administrations. According to an Aug. 19 memo signed by Phelan, the NRCO “will focus on addressing urgent operational gaps and accelerating the development and fielding of critical capabilities.’ He said this is in line with President Trump’s April 9 executive order, "Modernizing Defense Acquisitions and Spurring Innovation in the Defense Industrial Base.” The…