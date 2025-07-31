Seasats Unmanned Vehicle Completes Trans-Pacific Voyage

Seasats on Wednesday announced one of its Lightfish autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) reached Japan in a trans-pacific voyage from San Diego after launching in January. When first launched, the company underscored this would be an unsupported autonomous mission as its second long-distance voyage. It previously underwent a 2,500 mile journey from San Diego to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii over 10 weeks (Defense Daily, Jan. 23). The 12-foot 350-pound Lightfish was designed to be unmanned, not a converted manned vessel, so it…