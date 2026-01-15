Seasats Discloses $24 Million APFIT Award For Lightfish ASVs

Seasats on Thursday said it has received a $24 million award from the Defense Department to accelerate and scale production of the Lightfish autonomous surveillance vessel. The award was part of more than $400 million in Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program awards DoD announced in December without disclosing awardees (Defense Daily, Dec. 22, 2025). Seasats’ contract for the Navy and Marine Corps for small uncrewed maritime vessels. The San Diego-based startup said the APFIT award…