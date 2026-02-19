SDB II StormBreaker Reaches IOC On Navy Super Hornet

The Navy recently declared the RTX [RTX] GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) II has reached Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on the Boeing [BA] F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. The SDB II precision-guided glide bomb, also called the StormBreaker, had its first operational use during limited early operational capability last year in operations that the Navy said provided validation of its performance on the Navy’s aircraft carrier-based fighters. The Navy first conducted the initial guided release test of the Stormbreaker from a Super…