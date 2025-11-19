Sign In
Saudi Arabia’s New Defense Agreement With U.S. Includes Plan To Purchase Nearly 300 Tanks

Matthew Beinart By
Saudi Arabia's New Defense Agreement With U.S. Includes Plan To Purchase Nearly 300 Tanks
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Nov. 18, 2025. Photo: The White House

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia’s newly-signed strategic defense agreement includes plans for Riyadh to purchase nearly 300 American-made tanks. Along with the defense agreement, President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday also finalized new frameworks for their two countries to cooperate on critical minerals and artificial intelligence efforts.  “President Trump is advancing U.S. national security by forging agreements that enhance regional deterrence, grow the American industrial base, and ensure that partners like Saudi Arabia shoulder…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

