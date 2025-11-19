Saudi Arabia’s New Defense Agreement With U.S. Includes Plan To Purchase Nearly 300 Tanks

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia’s newly-signed strategic defense agreement includes plans for Riyadh to purchase nearly 300 American-made tanks. Along with the defense agreement, President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday also finalized new frameworks for their two countries to cooperate on critical minerals and artificial intelligence efforts. “President Trump is advancing U.S. national security by forging agreements that enhance regional deterrence, grow the American industrial base, and ensure that partners like Saudi Arabia shoulder…