Saltzman Wants NASA’s Help For Cislunar Space Domain Awareness

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman wants to collaborate with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a billionaire and commercial astronaut, on common mission areas, such as cislunar space domain awareness. "We've shared ideas about how we can bring our two organizations closer together," Saltzman told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' spacepower forum on Wednesday. "That hasn't always been the approach [between U.S. Space Force and NASA], but we have so many overlapping responsibilities--whether it's pursuing technology that's affecting the…