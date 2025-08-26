RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Receives $2.8 Billion for Lot 18 of F135

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney has received a $2.8 billion U.S. Navy contract for Lot 18 F135 engines for the three variants of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 Lightning II fighter. The contract includes production and spare engines for DoD and foreign nations' militaries, spare modules, program management, tooling, engineering and production support, Pratt & Whitney said. "The F135 program sustains more than 67,000 domestic jobs, 240 U.S. suppliers and contributed more than $9.1 billion to the U.S. economy in…