Sign In
Search
International

RTX Nabs $699 Million Deal For NASAMS Fire Units Slated For Taiwan

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
RTX Nabs $699 Million Deal For NASAMS Fire Units Slated For Taiwan
NASAMS Live Fire Exercise Photo: RTX

The Army has awarded RTX [RTX] a $699 million contract for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) fire units set to be delivered to Taiwan. Work on the deal is expected to be completed by the end of February 2031, the Pentagon said on Monday evening. The new award falls under a $1.16 billion Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case with Taiwan approved in October 2024 for three NASAMS advanced air defense systems (Defense Daily, Oct. 28 2024).  The FMS deal…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

IonQ Confirms Deal To Acquire Optical Terminal Provider Skyloom

Business/Financial

York Space Systems Files To Go Public; Discloses $99 Million Loss In 2024

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Palladyne AI Acquires Unmanned Systems, Manufacturing Companies To Form New Defense Unit

Air Force

Pentagon Moving To Implement Report By SDA Review Team, Including More Systems Engineering Focus To Reduce Concurrency

Trending

Army Secretary Says Primes ‘Conned’ With Exquisite Systems, Unveils Sweeping Acquisition Overhaul
Anduril, UAE’s EDGE Group Form Joint Venture; Initial Focus On Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle
DoD’s Acquisition Overhaul Aims To Reform Bid Protests, Analysis Of Alternatives Studies
15-Year Space Force Plan May Include Systems To Ease Transition To “Dynamic Space Operations”
Firefly Completes $855 Million Acquisition Of SciTec

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume