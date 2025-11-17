RTX Nabs $699 Million Deal For NASAMS Fire Units Slated For Taiwan

The Army has awarded RTX [RTX] a $699 million contract for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) fire units set to be delivered to Taiwan. Work on the deal is expected to be completed by the end of February 2031, the Pentagon said on Monday evening. The new award falls under a $1.16 billion Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case with Taiwan approved in October 2024 for three NASAMS advanced air defense systems (Defense Daily, Oct. 28 2024). The FMS deal…