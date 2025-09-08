Sign In
RTX Nabs $205 Million Contract To Keep Building Phalanx CIWS

Rich Abott By
RTX Nabs $205 Million Contract To Keep Building Phalanx CIWS
An MK 15 Baseline 2 Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS). (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy on Friday awarded RTX [RTX] a $205 million modification to continue procurement of the MK 15 Close-In Weapons Systems. The Defense Department contract notice said this entails procuring more systems as well as upgrades, conversions, overhauls and related equipment. The awarded work will mostly be performed in various locations throughout the U.S. and two percent of it occurs in Ottobrunn, Germany. The work is expected to last through January 2029. The Phalanx is a rapid-fire computer-controlled radar-guided gun…

