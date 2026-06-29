RTX Nabs $1.1 Billion Mod For Nearly 2,000 Sidewinder Missiles

Naval Air Systems Command on June 26 awarded RTX [RTX] a contract modification worth over $1.1 billion for production and delivery of nearly 2,000 IM-9X Sidewinder missiles for the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The modification exercises options specifically for the production and delivery of AIM-9X production Lot 26 missiles including 1,653 AIM-9X-4 Block II All Up Round Tactical Missiles, 336 AIM-9X-5 Block II+ All Up Round Tactical Missile for FMS, and hundreds of training missiles, containers, spare units,…