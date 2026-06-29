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RTX Nabs $1.1 Billion Mod For Nearly 2,000 Sidewinder Missiles

Rich Abott By
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RTX Nabs $1.1 Billion Mod For Nearly 2,000 Sidewinder Missiles
U.S. Air Force personnel attach an inert AIM-9X air-to-air missile to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Oct. 13th last year (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Naval Air Systems Command on June 26 awarded RTX [RTX] a contract modification worth over $1.1 billion for production and delivery of nearly 2,000 IM-9X Sidewinder missiles for the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The modification exercises options specifically for the production and delivery of AIM-9X production Lot 26 missiles including 1,653 AIM-9X-4 Block II All Up Round Tactical Missiles, 336 AIM-9X-5 Block II+ All Up Round Tactical Missile for FMS, and hundreds of training missiles, containers, spare units,…

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