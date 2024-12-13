A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress with the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England on Dec. 10th. The squadron returned to Barksdale AFB, La. after completing the Bomber Task Force deployment, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Rolls-Royce said on Friday that its F130 engine passed a U.S. Air Force Critical Design Review (CDR)–a step “clearing the way for final development, test, and production efforts to proceed and taking another step toward delivering the upgraded B-52J”…