Rocket Lab Launches HASTE Vehicle With MDA And DIU Payloads

Rocket Lab [RKLB] on Tuesday announced the successful launch of a suborbital mission using its HASTE launch vehicle with missile defense technology payloads operating for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Defense innovation Unit (DIU). The company said the launch took place at its Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island, Va., on the morning of Nov. 18. The mission was led by MDA and deployed a government-provided primary payload developed by the John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as well…