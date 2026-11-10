Robotic Welding Company Path Raises $300 Million To Further Scale Manufacturing

Path Robotics has raised $300 million in a later stage round that it will use to bring its robotic welding technology to more customers, add new capabilities and further invest in training its artificial intelligence models, the company said on Tuesday. The Series E round was led by Georgian. Path is working with legacy shipbuilders that include HII [HII] and startup Saronic Technologies with its AI-based robotic welding technology, and Lockheed Martin [LMT] (Defense Daily, Feb. 17). The Ohio-based company…