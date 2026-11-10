Robotic Welding Company Path Raises $300 Million To Further Scale Manufacturing

Path Robotics has raised $300 million in a later stage round that it will use to bring its robotic welding technology to more customers, add new capabilities and further invest in training its artificial intelligence models, the company said on Tuesday. The Series E round was led by Georgian. Path is working with legacy shipbuilders that include HII [HII] and startup Saronic Technologies with its AI-based robotic welding technology, and Lockheed Martin [LMT] (Defense Daily, Feb. 17). The Ohio-based company…
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Congress Updates
Industry Groups ‘Urge’ Congress To Block Stock Buyback Restriction From Final FY ‘27 NDAA
More than three dozen industry associations on Monday called on congressional defense committee leaders to scrap a provision in the final version of the next National Defense Authorization Act that […]
Senior GOP HASC Members Wittman, Turner Ousted Amid Dems’ Blue Wave
Two senior Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee, including a potential frontrunner for the panel’s top GOP role, have officially lost their reelection bids. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and […]
Dems’ Big Night Set To Reshape Top Defense Committee Spots, As Key GOP’ers Knocked Off
Democrats’ sweeping victories in Tuesday’s midterms, taking back control of the House and Senate, are set to reshape key spots atop defense committees, to include House Armed Services panels and […]
Key Defense Committee Members Face Tight Midterm Races, Including HASC GOP’ers In Virginia
As the mid-term elections near with polls showing an increasing likelihood of a switch in majority control in the House and potentially the Senate, three Virginia Republicans on the House […]
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