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‘Right To Repair’ Reform In SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sets “Government-Purpose Rights’ As Default

Matthew Beinart By
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‘Right To Repair’ Reform In SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sets “Government-Purpose Rights’ As Default
Pictured is U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaking with Scott Hardiman, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center director for Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) Integration and Air Force program executive officer for NC3, during a visit to Hanscom AFB, Mass. on Aug. 3, 2023 (U.S. Air Force Photo)

The “Right to Repair” provision secured in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy bill would establish “government-purpose rights”  as a default, requiring defense contractors to make the case for an exemption to sharing their intellectual property with the Pentagon. The bill specifically states that “any technical data, computer software or computer software documentation delivered under a contract, subcontract or other agreement entered into by the Department of Defense for the acquisition of noncommercial products…

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