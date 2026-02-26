Redwire Emphasizes Defense Pivot And Maturing Capabilities In 2025 Results

Redwire [RDW] grew revenue by 10 percent in 2025, which the company attributed to its business maturing and capabilities advancing from development into production. The company reported $335.4 million full year revenue. The fourth quarter in particular had 56 percent growth to $108.8 million in sales from a year ago. CEO Peter Cannito told investors on Thursday that at the end of the year, the company now estimates that two-thirds of its revenue is moving into production. In particularl, a…