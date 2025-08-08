Reduction in Hypersonic Weapon Cost Eyed By Industry

Companies developing hypersonic weapons are collaborating to explore reducing their cost, a Leidos [LDOS] official said on Thursday. One of the arguments against hypersonic missiles has been their cost—at least $15 million per weapon, but recently retired U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Fuhrman, the service’s former senior materiel leader for adaptive weapons at Eglin AFB, Fla., said last month that he believes modular, scalable, and relatively affordable hypersonic weapons are “within reach" (Defense Daily, July 22). Affordable hypersonics is "critical"…