Raytheon Nabs $259 Million Contract For SM-2 Block IIICU All Up Rounds

The Navy recently awarded RTX [RTX] a $259 million contract for the engineering, manufacturing and development of the Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) Block IIICU All Up Round. This cost-plus-incentive-free contract includes options that, if exercised, would raise the total value to $263 million. The majority of the work will occur at the company’s Tucson, Ariz. facility and is expected to be finished by September 2031. While most of the contract is funded via 2025 Navy research and development funds, 23…