Raytheon Nabs $259 Million Contract For SM-2 Block IIICU All Up Rounds

Rich Abott By
Raytheon Nabs $259 Million Contract For SM-2 Block IIICU All Up Rounds
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52) launches a Standard Missile (SM)-2 during a live-fire missile exercise as part of Pacific Vanguard (PV) 22 while operating in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

The Navy recently awarded RTX [RTX] a $259 million contract for the engineering, manufacturing and development of the Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) Block IIICU All Up Round. This cost-plus-incentive-free contract includes options that, if exercised, would raise the total value to $263 million. The majority of the work will occur at the company’s Tucson, Ariz. facility and is expected to be finished by September 2031. While most of the contract is funded via 2025 Navy research and development funds, 23…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

