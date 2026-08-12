Precision Munitions Startup Heaviside Raises $60 Million; Partners With Nammo

Heaviside Industries, a startup developing precision munitions, on Wednesday said it has raised $60 million in a Series B round, three months after the company emerged from stealth. The Los Angeles-based company also announced a partnership with Norway’s Nammo which will provide warheads for Heaviside’s precision strike weapons. Heaviside has 60 employees, including 20 engineering staff in Oslo, Norway. The Series B round was led by Felicis and follows a $28 million Series A round announced in May when Heaviside…