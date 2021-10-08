A Vanilla Unmanned system launches from the Rogers Dry Lakebed at Edwards AFB, Calif. on Sept. 24. The aircraft broke the world record for unrefueled, internal combustion endurance of an unmanned aircraft with a total continuous flight time of 8 days, 50 minutes, and 47 seconds, and 12,200 miles (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Platform Aerospace, a small Maryland company that lists itself as a service-disabled veteran-owned business founded in 1993, finished an eight day-long flight of the company’s Vanilla Unmanned aircraft at Edwards AFB, Calif., on Oct. 2, the U.S. Air…