Philippines Marks Re-Opening Of Subic Bay Shipyard With Korea’s HD Hyundai

The Philippines government and South Korea’s HD Hyundai marked the opening and start of production at the company’s new shipyard in Subic Bay, Philippines following backing from Korean and American investments. On Sept. 2, HD Hyundai’s regional holding company, HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), held a steel-cutting ceremony at the new HD Hyundai Philippine Shipyard, marking the start of construction on the first of four 115,000-ton petrochemical carriers. The ceremony was led by Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong"…