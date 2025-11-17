Pentagon Moving To Implement Report By SDA Review Team, Including More Systems Engineering Focus To Reduce Concurrency

Pentagon acquisition chief Michael Duffey has approved the Space Development Agency's Independent Review Team (SDA IRT) report, which team members signed off on in May--an approval that had been on Duffey's docket since the Senate confirmed him on June 3 (Defense Daily, June 5). Analysts interpreted the establishment of the SDA IRT early this year as foreshadowing an elimination of SDA headquarters or an attempt by Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman to get then SDA Director Derek…