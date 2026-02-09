Pentagon ‘Maxing Out’ Investment In DDGs In FY ‘27 Budget Request, Hegseth Says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday the Pentagon’s forthcoming fiscal year 2027 budget request will include “maxing out” its investment in guided-missile destroyers (DDG). “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this yet but, yeah, we’re maxing out on DDGs, okay,” Hegseth said in remarks at General Dynamics' [GD] Bath Iron Works shipyard in Maine. “It’s a workhorse. And it’s a damn good workhorse.” Hegseth offered the budget request preview as President Donald Trump has called for massively increasing…