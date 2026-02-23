Pentagon Details Plan To Increase Reconciliation Spending To Over $150 Billion In FY ‘26

The Pentagon will now look to spend over $150 billion in reconciliation funds this fiscal year, submitting a plan to Congress outlining efforts to advance the Golden Dome missile defense project, build more ships, expand munitions and drone manufacturing, boost low-cost weapons production and accelerate the Navy’s F/A-XX future fighter program. The plan represents a large increase from the $113 billion in reconciliation funds the Trump administration had originally projected to spend in FY ‘26, and means the Pentagon will…