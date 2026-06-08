Palladyne AI To Make, Sell Israeli Loitering Munitions To Defense Department

Palladyne AI [PYDN] on Monday said it is in an exclusive partnership to manufacture and market several combat-proven long-range loitering munitions developed and manufactured in Israel by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the U.S. Defense Department. Palladyne, which is based in Salt Lake City, said it will manufacture components and subsystems, and adapt IAI’s loitering munitions to meet DoD requirements. Palladyne offers various autonomy software solutions for swarming, piloting, and distributed mission autonomy. The company’s SwarmOS collaborative swarming software will…