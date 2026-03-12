Sign In
Official: DoD’s FY ‘27 Budget Request Coming ‘Relatively Soon,’ Makes ‘Generational Investment’

Matthew Beinart By
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to employees at Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) Headquarters, as part of his Arsenal of Freedom Tour, St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 18, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2027 budget request is coming “relatively soon,” a senior official said Thursday, previewing that it will outline a “generational investment in the joint force.” After last year’s delayed budget rollout that irked Congress, Jay Hurst III, the department’s acting comptroller, said the forthcoming request will offer a greater level of initial detail although he did not commit to the inclusion of a five-year spending projection plan. “The great thing about that is there’s money for legacy…

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]

Pentagon

Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities

The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]

Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]

Congress

Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]

