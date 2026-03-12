Official: DoD’s FY ‘27 Budget Request Coming ‘Relatively Soon,’ Makes ‘Generational Investment’

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2027 budget request is coming “relatively soon,” a senior official said Thursday, previewing that it will outline a “generational investment in the joint force.” After last year’s delayed budget rollout that irked Congress, Jay Hurst III, the department’s acting comptroller, said the forthcoming request will offer a greater level of initial detail although he did not commit to the inclusion of a five-year spending projection plan. “The great thing about that is there’s money for legacy…