“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion more than appropriated in fiscal 2026 if an overall fiscal 2027 defense top-line of $1.5 trillion floated last month by the White House materializes in the Defense Department's budget request. Between 1940 and 1945, the U.S. went from spending below five percent of the nation's Gross Domestic Product on defense…