Navy/USMC

Northrop Grumman Wins Navy’s Competition For 21-Inch Solid Rocket Motor

Cal Biesecker By
A 21-inch second stage solid rocket motor completes a static fire test on November 21, 2024 in Elkton, Maryland. Photo: Northrop Grumman

The Navy recently selected Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] offering for a solid rocket motor design over a competing bid from Anduril Industries for the 21-inch Second Stage Rocket Motor (SSRM), a Northrop Grumman official said last week. A contract award for the new rocket motor design is expected shortly, Gordon LoPresti, senior director of propulsion systems and controls at Northrop Grumman, told Defense Daily in an Aug. 6 interview. The Navy made the selection about two months ago, he said, noting…

