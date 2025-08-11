Northrop Grumman Wins Navy’s Competition For 21-Inch Solid Rocket Motor

The Navy recently selected Northrop Grumman’s [NOC] offering for a solid rocket motor design over a competing bid from Anduril Industries for the 21-inch Second Stage Rocket Motor (SSRM), a Northrop Grumman official said last week. A contract award for the new rocket motor design is expected shortly, Gordon LoPresti, senior director of propulsion systems and controls at Northrop Grumman, told Defense Daily in an Aug. 6 interview. The Navy made the selection about two months ago, he said, noting…