Northrop Grumman/U.S. Army Negotiating ITDS Scope to Meet Service Fielding Goals

Pictured is an AH-64 Apache with the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division during the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise on Deju Island, South Korea on Aug. 21 (U.S. Army Photo)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--Northrop Grumman's [NOC] Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) for U.S. Army helicopters includes a two-color display, long wave infrared, one megapixel camera. The features are to allow spotting and tracking of less detectable air threats at greater range. Northrop Grumman recently beat Lockheed Martin [LMT] for ITDS Phase II to deliver 10 system prototypes in fiscal year 2027 and fielded systems in fiscal 2029 (Defense Daily, Aug. 26). Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin split about $20 million for…

