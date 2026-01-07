Northrop Grumman Says It’s Received Navy Contract for SSRM After Beating Anduril

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Wednesday that it has received a more than $94 million award from the U.S. Navy to develop and qualify the 21-inch Second Stage Rocket Motor (SSRM). Last August, the company said it was awaiting a Navy contract award after the service told Northrop Grumman in late spring or early summer that the company's design had beaten a competing SSRM bid from Anduril Industries (Defense Daily, Aug. 11, 2025). The new 21-inch SSRM may support the Navy’s…