Northrop Grumman Says It’s Received Navy Contract for SSRM After Beating Anduril

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Wednesday that it has received a more than $94 million award from the U.S. Navy to develop and qualify the 21-inch Second Stage Rocket Motor (SSRM). Last August, the company said it was awaiting a Navy contract award after the service told Northrop Grumman in late spring or early summer that the company's design had beaten a competing SSRM bid from Anduril Industries (Defense Daily, Aug. 11, 2025). The new 21-inch SSRM may support the Navy’s…
Contract Updates
General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (Falls Church, Virginia) – $12,584,393
General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $12,584,393 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the management, technical services, labor, material, support services, equipment, and facilities to accomplish repair and refurbishment of MK-41 Vertical Launch Systems on board Navy…
Virginia Pilot Association (Virginia Beach, Virginia) – $13,101,154
Virginia Pilot Association,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded $13,101,154 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide pilot services in support of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations to assist with the navigation of ships in and out of areas from Cape Henry…
Bell Textron Inc. (Fort Worth, Texas) – $14,071,857
Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $14,071,857 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2602) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This modification exercises options to provide continued program management, engineering, and logistics services for calendar…
Alabama Shipyard LLC (Mobile, Alabama) – $16,840,735
Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $16,840,735 firm, fixed-price contract (N3220526C0004) for the 98-calendar day shipyard availability for the deactivation of Military Sealift Command's fleet oiler vessel USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). This contract includes a base work…