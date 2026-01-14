Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Northrop Grumman Says It’s In Tune With Rapid Production Goal In DoD-L3Harris Agreement

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Northrop Grumman Says It’s In Tune With Rapid Production Goal In DoD-L3Harris Agreement
Pictured is a Northrop Grumman photo of the company's second stage solid rocket motor during a static fire test on November 21, 2024 in Elkton, Maryland.

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said that it is in tune with the rapid production goal that the Pentagon said motivated its agreement with L3Harris Technologies [LHX] to spin off the latter's missile solutions business as a new company with $1 billion from DoD's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program. The Pentagon will receive convertible preferred equity for the IBAS funding–an arrangement which typically means the convertible preferred equity holder receives a predetermined number of shares when the company goes public.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

CNO Supports Battleship Lasers, Foresees Them Reaching One Megawatt-Power Level

Homeland Security

DHS Official Sees Path To Boosting Buys Of Coast Guard NSCs, OPCs and Future Arctic Cutter

Congress

HASC Seapower Chair Backs Battleship Concept, Reiterates Support For Navy’s F/A-XX

Navy/USMC

“Wartime Footing” Message Not Reaching Some In Industry, Phelan Says

Trending

Zumwalt Installs Of Hypersonic Weapon Tubes On Pace, Testing For IOC Unclear
Lockheed Conducts Successful First Flight Test Of Stinger Replacement Offering
Record F-35 Deliveries, PAC-3 Production Framework Show Lockheed Martin Stepping Up, Hegseth Says
DHS Creates Program Executive Office for Drone and Counter-Drone Systems
Trump Directive Halts Dividends, Stock Repurchases By “Major Defense Contractors”

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume