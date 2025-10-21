Northrop Grumman Reports Strong Third Quarter; Another B-21 Award Expected Soon

Fueled by its Defense Systems and Mission Systems segments, Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Tuesday reported strong third quarter results amid mixed results in its other businesses. Net income rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion, $7.67 earnings per share (EPS), from just over $1 billion ($7 EPS) a year ago, crushing consensus estimates of $6.41 per share. Most of the improvement came from better segment performance, followed by a gain from marketable securities and a pension tailwind, partially offset by higher…