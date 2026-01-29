Northrop Grumman Conducts Static Fire Test Of Latest Rapidly Developed Solid Rocket Motor

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday conducted a static fire test of the latest solid rocket motor designed and developed in 12 months under its Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator (SMART Demo) program. Jim Kalberer, vice president of Northrop Grumman’s propulsion systems business unit, said the 29 inch-diameter BAMM!29 motor could have potential application for strike weapons and hypersonic missions. “We have demonstrated now twice in 2025 and in the previous two years the ability to move from that initial…