Northrop Grumman Conducts Static Fire Test Of Latest Rapidly Developed Solid Rocket Motor

Northrop Grumman [NOC] on Thursday conducted a static fire test of the latest solid rocket motor designed and developed in 12 months under its Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator (SMART Demo) program. Jim Kalberer, vice president of Northrop Grumman’s propulsion systems business unit, said the 29 inch-diameter BAMM!29 motor could have potential application for strike weapons and hypersonic missions. “We have demonstrated now twice in 2025 and in the previous two years the ability to move from that initial…
Contract Updates
R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784
R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…
L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947
L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794
Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…