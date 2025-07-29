Northrop Grumman Announces Completion of First Qualification Test of Sentinel Stage-Two Solid Rocket Motor

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Tuesday that the company and the U.S. Air Force completed the first qualification test of a stage-two solid rocket motor for the LGM-35A Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at the Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, Tenn. "The test was conducted in a vacuum chamber simulating flight conditions, allowing evaluation of the thrust vector control system, which steers the missile," the company said. "Engineers designed Sentinel in a digital model-based environment, which accelerates design,…