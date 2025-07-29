Sign In
Search
Air Force

Northrop Grumman Announces Completion of First Qualification Test of Sentinel Stage-Two Solid Rocket Motor

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Northrop Grumman Announces Completion of First Qualification Test of Sentinel Stage-Two Solid Rocket Motor
Pictured is a Northrop Grumman depiction of the second-stage rocket motor for the LGM-35A Sentinel.

Northrop Grumman [NOC] said on Tuesday that the company and the U.S. Air Force completed the first qualification test of a stage-two solid rocket motor for the LGM-35A Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at the Air Force Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, Tenn. "The test was conducted in a vacuum chamber simulating flight conditions, allowing evaluation of the thrust vector control system, which steers the missile," the company said. "Engineers designed Sentinel in a digital model-based environment, which accelerates design,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Receives $2.2 Billion F-35 Sustainment Contract

Air Force

Textron’s King Air-350 Key ISR Asset For Iraqi Security Forces

Air Force

U.S. Space Force and Northrop Grumman Complete Critical Design Review for EPS-R CAPS

Air Force

Air Force Chief of Staff Stresses Need for 386 Squadrons of Capability

Trending

Missing Radiation Source Found in New Jersey; State, Federal Agencies Say They Did Not Use Drones To Look For It
18 Rocket Lab Satellites for SDA to Carry Standard Tactical SATCOM Radios, As Agency Awaits Funding for Advanced Tactical Data Links
U.S. Space Force Launches Seventh X-37B Mission
10,000 “Operationally Relevant” Commercial EO Images Provided to NGA Per Week
USAF Looking for “Revolutionary” Concepts for Next Generation Refueler-Airlift Teaming

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume