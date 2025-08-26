Northrop Beats Out Lockheed To Continue Developing Army’s Improved Threat Detection System

The Army has selected Northrop Grumman to continue on its program developing the new Improved Threat Detection System (ITDS) capability for current and future aviation platforms. Northrop Grumman beat out Lockheed Martin [LMT] to move onto Phase II of ITDS, which includes delivering 10 prototypes in fiscal year 2027 as the Army looks to begin fielding the system in FY ‘29. “The battlespace is evolving faster than ever before. Our ITDS solution is a revolutionary advancement in threat detection capability…